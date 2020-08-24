Proton Price Reaches $0.0164 (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, Proton has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a market cap of $10.32 million and $1.72 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton token can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040145 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $656.34 or 0.05586632 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014366 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 628,901,782 tokens. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

Proton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

