Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $529,320.00 in Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $529,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 522,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,760,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 13th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $488,400.00.
- On Wednesday, August 5th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $448,635.00.
- On Wednesday, July 29th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $430,155.00.
- On Wednesday, July 22nd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $423,885.00.
- On Wednesday, July 15th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $420,255.00.
- On Wednesday, July 8th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $425,535.00.
- On Tuesday, June 30th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $421,575.00.
- On Wednesday, June 24th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $423,225.00.
- On Thursday, June 18th, Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $754,710.00.
- On Thursday, June 11th, Norman Payson sold 33,200 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $748,992.00.
Shares of PGNY stock opened at $29.38 on Monday. Progyny Inc has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.55.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 133.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 45.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
