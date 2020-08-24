Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $529,320.00 in Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $529,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 522,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,760,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 13th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $488,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $448,635.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $430,155.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $423,885.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $420,255.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $425,535.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $421,575.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $423,225.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $754,710.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Norman Payson sold 33,200 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $748,992.00.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $29.38 on Monday. Progyny Inc has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.55.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 133.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 45.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

