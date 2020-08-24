Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.0% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PG shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In other news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 19,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,621,179.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,722,853.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 412,808 shares of company stock worth $52,570,861 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.22. 78,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,442,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $341.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.99. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $138.10.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

