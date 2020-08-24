PlayChip Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $6.62 million and approximately $63.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlayChip has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayChip alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040309 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $663.81 or 0.05648814 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014399 BTC.

About PlayChip

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com . PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayChip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.