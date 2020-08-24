Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut Plains GP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut Plains GP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Shares of PAGP opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $23.36.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 154.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

