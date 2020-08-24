PIXEL Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.17 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $537,347.79 and approximately $2.17 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One PIXEL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Coinone.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,755.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.75 or 0.02456268 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.64 or 0.00643385 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003870 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00009966 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000539 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

