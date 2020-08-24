Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $111.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PXD. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a hold rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.43.

PXD opened at $102.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.72. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $159.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $274,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,470.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $809,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,106.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,495 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

