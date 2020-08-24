Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Nomura raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $33.40 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $38.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, CLSA raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $46.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.95. 426,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,725,346. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.89. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 20.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

