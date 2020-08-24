Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Issues Earnings Results

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $84.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.89. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $98.96.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

PDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $33.40 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.52.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.