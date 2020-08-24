Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $21,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOND. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.83. 301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,007. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $114.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.00.

