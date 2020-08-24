Photon Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, Photon has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Photon has a market cap of $88,987.08 and approximately $6.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Photon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,763.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.54 or 0.03430541 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.19 or 0.02492496 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00531910 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.39 or 0.00793942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.48 or 0.00684159 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00058043 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00015399 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 35,562,831,051 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin . Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com

Photon Coin Trading

Photon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

