Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Lowered by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 119,546 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 43,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 25.9% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $271,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 29.3% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 20,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.59. The stock had a trading volume of 444,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,333,064. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.64. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $216.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

