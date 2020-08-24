Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $670.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) to announce sales of $670.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $683.70 million and the lowest is $655.00 million. Pentair reported sales of $713.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Pentair from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Pentair from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BofA Securities raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 48.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.3% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.56. 11,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.41. Pentair has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

