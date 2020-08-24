Peninsula Wealth LLC Sells 38 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Peninsula Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,584.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,074.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,597.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,509.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,381.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

