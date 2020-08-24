Peninsula Wealth LLC Purchases 8,448 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

IVW stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $235.21. The stock had a trading volume of 21,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,015. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.86. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $234.35.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

