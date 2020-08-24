Peninsula Wealth LLC Purchases 1,014 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19,748.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 37,522 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,511,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,393,000 after purchasing an additional 236,131 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.37. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,818. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.12. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

