Peninsula Wealth LLC Invests $511,000 in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.2% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 196,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 35,995 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.65. 27,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,031,342. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day moving average of $67.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.