Peninsula Wealth LLC Invests $385,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Peninsula Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 230.6% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 70,938 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 80,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

VTEB traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.72. 4,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,963. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.63. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $55.41.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.