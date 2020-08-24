Peninsula Wealth LLC Invests $248,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Peninsula Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,058,000 after buying an additional 5,432,227 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $596,586,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $422,596,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,549.2% in the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,878 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.87. 16,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,210. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $218.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.