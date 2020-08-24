Peninsula Wealth LLC Invests $219,000 in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Peninsula Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 7.1% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new position in Paypal in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paypal in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new position in Paypal in the second quarter valued at $1,241,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.81. The stock had a trading volume of 172,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096,711. The firm has a market cap of $230.89 billion, a PE ratio of 90.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $204.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.02.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,264,409. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,381 shares of company stock worth $15,479,155. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.