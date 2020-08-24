Peninsula Wealth LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Peninsula Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.4% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,604,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,414,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,906,000 after purchasing an additional 207,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 774,240 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 568.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,507,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,447 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,519,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,538,000 after purchasing an additional 485,067 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $80.21. The company had a trading volume of 75,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,076,103. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.00 and its 200 day moving average is $79.77. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

