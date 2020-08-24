Peninsula Wealth LLC Has $13.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Peninsula Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,186 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 6.4% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $126,871,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,912,000 after buying an additional 5,148,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after buying an additional 3,954,127 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,019,000 after buying an additional 3,652,122 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.28. 289,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,039,324. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.12. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

