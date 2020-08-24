Peninsula Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Peninsula Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,128,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584,876 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,497,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,051 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,165,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,755,000. Finally, Aozora Bank LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,928,000.

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.42. 10,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,757,555. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.208 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

