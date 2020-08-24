Peninsula Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Peninsula Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $192,969,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $978,282,000 after buying an additional 200,827 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,720.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,700,000 after buying an additional 197,078 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,714.7% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 131,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,024,000 after buying an additional 124,210 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12,851.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 103,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 102,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,059.20.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,256.70. 4,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,141. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,259.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,143.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $930.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 139.09, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,011.38, for a total value of $894,059.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,296,119.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,033.44, for a total transaction of $2,814,057.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,355,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,666 shares of company stock worth $4,828,381 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

