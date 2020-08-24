Peninsula Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 149 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 149 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

GOOGL stock traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,580.21. 23,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,362. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,509.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,380.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,071.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,591.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

