Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 566.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10,118.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 278.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PEB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 27,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.59. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $29.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEB. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $19.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

