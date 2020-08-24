Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $302.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Paycom’s second-quarter top-line results grew year-over-year despite the unexpected rate cuts and spike in unemployment level due to the coronavirus. It is benefiting from its differentiated employee strategy, measurement capabilities and comprehensive product offering. Paycom’s differentiated product offering, Direct Data Exchange, for all its clients is boosting customer addition. Further, the latest launch of Ask Here and Manager on-the-Go, both focusing on greater employee usage and efficiency, is a tailwind. Paycom is winning market share over the most critical client demand area of HCM, which in turn, supports its growth. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, stiff competition from companies like ADP is a headwind, which could induce pricing pressure and shrink Paycom’s margins.”

PAYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.94.

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $286.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,325. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.55. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $342.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 94.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Levenson sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.87, for a total transaction of $810,522.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.27, for a total transaction of $3,042,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,777 shares of company stock worth $7,460,893. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 47.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paycom Software by 83.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,178,000 after purchasing an additional 890,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 457.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 600,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,378,000 after acquiring an additional 493,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 73.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 865,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,773,000 after acquiring an additional 365,542 shares during the period. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

