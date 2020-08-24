Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 17.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 165,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 111,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $285.43. 3,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $296.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.50.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total value of $439,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,300 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.59, for a total value of $3,438,957.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,728.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,577,635 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.75.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

