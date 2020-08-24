Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $995,407,000 after purchasing an additional 206,856 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $839,131,000 after buying an additional 82,346 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,584,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $11,910,059. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. MKM Partners started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.88.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $343.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,061. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.02. The stock has a market cap of $152.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $345.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

