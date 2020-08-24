Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Trims Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,344,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Corning by 120.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,835,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $202,029,000 after buying an additional 5,370,587 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,762,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,345 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Corning by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,126,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $15,255,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.90.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $2,949,412.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 186,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,645 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $33.05. 118,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.73 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $32.87.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

