Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 700 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins stock traded up $2.43 on Monday, hitting $211.46. 4,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,848. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $215.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.82%.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius lowered Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cummins from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.35.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

