Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.7% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 43,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 20,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.62. 406,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,333,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $216.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average of $35.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

