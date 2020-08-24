Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 0.6% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,448,000 after buying an additional 182,663 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Citigroup by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 264,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,158,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 154,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 18,118 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 576,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,601,904. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $102.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.