Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 5,700 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,420 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Comcast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.41.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,802,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $196.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

