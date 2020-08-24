Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 500 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 14.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,165,000 after acquiring an additional 848,273 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.33.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $665,147.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total value of $2,119,140.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,532 shares of company stock worth $7,795,695 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $228.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,682. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.84 and its 200 day moving average is $195.84. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $238.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

