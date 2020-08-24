Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

GILD stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.74. 178,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,841,372. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.