Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 2,850 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 51,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 103,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 62,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.05.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.85. 140,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,813,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 386.73 and a beta of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

