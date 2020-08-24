Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,800 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Exelon by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 93,060 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 61,767 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 27.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,069 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 40,271 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 519,193 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $19,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Exelon by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 175,814 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 47,967 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Exelon by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,772 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BofA Securities cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,508,375. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.12.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

