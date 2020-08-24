Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $16,929,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 34,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.59. 39,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,518. The stock has a market cap of $128.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $140.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.19 and a 200-day moving average of $120.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Charter Equity raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.