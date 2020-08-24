Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 190.9% in the second quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 36,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. UBS Group downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.21.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $2.02 on Monday, hitting $108.47. The stock had a trading volume of 19,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.27. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.44.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

