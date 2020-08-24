Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 11.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,882,000 after purchasing an additional 814,839 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,907,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,202,000 after purchasing an additional 809,364 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,586,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,273,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,066,000 after purchasing an additional 60,174 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Entergy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,653,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,709,000 after purchasing an additional 49,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.64.

Entergy stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.81. 10,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,313. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

