Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 10,800 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 0.9% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 490.1% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 16,424,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.61. 1,313,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,175,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.57. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.28.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.