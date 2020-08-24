Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,450,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 70.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,310,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,350,000 after acquiring an additional 957,435 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 27.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,988,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,836,000 after purchasing an additional 432,349 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,521,000 after purchasing an additional 429,047 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,296,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,677,000 after purchasing an additional 407,870 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $943,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $97,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,998.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,390 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AJG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.05. The stock had a trading volume of 21,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.60 and its 200 day moving average is $94.53. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

