Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Purchases 2,700 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,590 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 1.0% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 62.3% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $940,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,908 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,127,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 32.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 743,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 19.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,595,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $594,463,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.40.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.86. 61,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,350. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.24. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.01. The stock has a market cap of $157.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.