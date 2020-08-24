Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Purchases 2,400 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 73.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.26. 5,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.05. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

