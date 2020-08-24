Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Purchases 2,350 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 41.3% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 47,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Anthem by 3.2% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 13.4% during the second quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.47.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $280.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,946. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $309.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.17.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

