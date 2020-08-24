Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.4% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 35,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $281.33. 21,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,613. The firm has a market cap of $138.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $289.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.70 and its 200 day moving average is $251.39.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.47.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

