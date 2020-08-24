Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,055.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 194,368 shares of company stock worth $76,862,859. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.33.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $10.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $418.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,188. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $401.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $429.92. The company has a market capitalization of $169.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

