Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $974,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 889.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.45. 35,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,836,581. The stock has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.07.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

