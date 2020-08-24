Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.0% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63,163 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,280,346 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $123,412,000 after purchasing an additional 306,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 75,377 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $49.13. 927,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,724,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

